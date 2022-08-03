News

Bauchi records 1 case of monkeypox, two under observation

The Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, has said that one case of the monkeypox disease has so far been recorded in the state. Besides, the agency also said that it has discovered two other suspected cases that are currently under investigation and observation. Mohammed was speaking with journalists at Anguwan Galadima, Tirwun, shortly after inaugurating the Oral Polio Vaccination campaign, July outbreak response. He said: “Yes, there is an outbreak of monkeypox in Bauchi, one person has been diagnosed with the disease, while two others are still under close observation, therefore, they are suspects of the disease for now.”

 

