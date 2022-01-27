Bauchi revokes land allocations in Lame Burra forest

The Bauchi State government yesterday said it has revoked all land allocations in Lame Burra Forest pending the outcome of a report by a committee constituted to look into alleged land en-croachment and illegal allocation in the area. Accordingly, all forms of activities, including farming, are prohibited within the forest.

This was part of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Bala Mohammed during its first executive council meeting held at the New Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi. Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Asama’u Ahmed Giade, said the state government has received a report of illegal land allocation, noting that measures would be taken to bring perpetrators to book by the state government. Giade, who said the government would not fail to tackle all land-related crises that often results in famersherders’ clashes and the destruction of lives and property. She, however, warned that anyone found guilty irrespective of his position would face the full wrath of the law to serve as deterrence to others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...