Bauchi rice mill to employ 3,000 workers

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tiamin Rice Milling Company, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed, has disclosed that the company will soon commence employment of over three thousand workers when fully commissioned for operations in the next two months.

The company has the capacity of producing approximately 600 metric tons of rice per day, 18, 000 monthly and 216, 000 annually.

Ahmed made this known to journalists while conducting the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria round the company’s factory situated outside Bauchi, the state capital. The CEO, who said the company is into mechanized farming, pointed out that when production fully started, no fewer than 800 direct staff would be employed in addition to 2000 others on a casual basis.

According to him, the Tiamin rice factory is built on 11 hectares of land, adding that the company has traded to the tune of 15 million dollars with China in three years

