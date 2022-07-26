News

Bauchi rice mill to employ 3,000 workers

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tiamin Rice Milling Company, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed, has disclosed that the company will soon commence employment of over three thousand workers when fully commissioned for operations in the next two months.

 

The company has the capacity of producing approximately 600 metric tons of rice per day, 18, 000 monthly and 216, 000 annually.

 

Ahmed made this known to journalists while conducting the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria round the company’s factory situated outside Bauchi, the state capital. The CEO, who said the company is into mechanized farming, pointed out that when production fully started, no fewer than 800 direct staff would be employed in addition to 2000 others on a casual basis.

 

According to him, the Tiamin rice factory is built on 11 hectares of land, adding that the company has traded to the tune of 15 million dollars with China in three years

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gas leak: Bayelsa community calls on relevant authorities to come to their aid

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The people of Sangana community in Brass Local Government of Bayelsa State have called on the relevant authorities to come to their aid as they said a gas leak from Conoil which occurred on October 31, 2021 was posing a serious threat to their lives. Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a press conference, the […]
News Top Stories

2023: Chekwas dumps APC, returns to APGA 10 years after

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has returned to the party, 10 years after he left. Okorie had resigned his membership of APGA to form the United Progressives Party (UPP) then. He joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020 after the deregistration of UPP by the Independent […]
News

Sanwo-Olu warns agencies against sharp practices

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by flagrant abuse of building laws in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday warned land and property permit approving agencies to live above board, saying his administration would no longer tolerate officers engaging in sharp practices as prerequisite for approval. The governor specifically warned staff of ministry of physical planning […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica