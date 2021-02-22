Metro & Crime

Bauchi: Ritualist held for four children’s murder

Police have arrested a 28-year-old suspected ritualist, Rufa’I Yunusa, of Rumbu village in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Yunusa has reportedly killed about four children between the ages of two and four years.

 

This is contained in a statement issued in Bauchi yesterday by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil.

 

The PPRO said Yunusa’s arrest followed a complaint lodged at the Ganjuwa Division of the State Command on the same day about 4.30pm by Isyaku Ahmed of Unguwan Yamma, Kafin Madaki.

 

Ahmed, according to the police spokesman, reported that on 16th February, 2021, about 12.30pm, he took his daughter, Maimuna Isyaku, to a native doctor, Rufa’i Yunusa, for traditional treatment where the suspect told him that Maimuna was suffering from a spiritual ailment and assured him that his daughter would be cured.

 

Wakil said Yunusa solicited for and gotN10,000 from the father, after which he took the girl into the forest purportedly for a spiritual healing session.

 

According to the PPRO, the suspect returned after a while to inform Maimuna’s father that the girl had mysteriously disappeared during the process.

 

On receipt of the report, the Ganjuwa Divisional Patrol team swung into action, combed the entire forest and found the slaughtered body of the said Maimuna.

