Bauchi road crash claims 9 lives, injures 10

The Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that nine people have been killed in a fatal accident. This was contained in a press release by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi and signed by RC Aliyu B Sunusi for the Alkaleri Unit Command of the FRSC over the weekend in Bauchi.

Report from the road traffic crash (RTC) RS12.13, Alkaleri dated Saturday 15/10/22 noted that the crash occurred at 1730hrs and reported immediately taking personnel of the FRSC to the scene by 1745hrs, 15mins while rescue lasted to 1800hrs.

The route of the accident is the busy Alkaleri -Gombe highway at a village called Hawan Jaki involving 2 vehicles, a Toyota Hiace Commercial bus with registration number BA114-A28 belonging to the fleet of Yankari Express and a DAF truck with registration number JMU169XA.

The DAF truck was driven by one Muhammed Musa with national driver’s license number SUL08629AA76.

According to the FRSC report, the probable cause of the fatal accident was dangerous driving (DGD) while the num- ber of people involved was 20 male adults out of which 9 male adults were killed and 10 male adults were injured variously.

Three victims were taken to the General Hospital in Alkaleri for confirmation of death and treatment of the injured

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...