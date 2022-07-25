News Top Stories

Bauchi seeks Chinese tech support to end banditry

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI Comment(0)

The Bauchi State Government is seeking support from China for modern technology to tackle insecurity.

This followed persistent attacks, killings and kidnapping of the villagers by armed gangs. Governor Bala Mohammed made the call while receiving the Chinese Ambassador Cui Jianchun at Government House over the weekend.

He said: “We’re ready to partner with the Chinese government and seek their technological skills, and expertise towards ending the activities of the bandits and kidnappers in our communities.

“The new trend by the unknown gunmen and bandits has become a serious issue of concern and we’ll not allow it to continue, the perpetrators must be brought to face justice to save as a deterrent to others.” Jianchun pledged the Chinese government’s readiness to help the state end banditry and other criminal activities.

He said: “I’m very delighted to be with you this evening to discuss Bauchi, Nigeria and Chinese in bilateral discussions to further strengthen our existing relationship.”

According to him, Nigeria is the hub of African business. The Ambassador also visited the Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Adamu and assured him of deepening the relationship to reduce poverty in the state

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

When NSE inducted lawyer into the engineering profession

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

He has proved that more good things can come out of Niger Delta aside from crude oil and youth restiveness. His name is Azibaola Robert (Starlight Ewalamasobo), a lawyer by profession who eventually became an engineer by passion now moving heavy-duty equipment. Starlight Ewalamasobo he wrote was given to him by his dad, which he […]
News

COVID-19 vaccines: WHO, CDC to deliver 900m doses to Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Health Organisation (WHO) through COVAX facility and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) are expected to deliver close to 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa by 2021. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, disclosed this at WHO first online press briefing for 2021 on Thursday from […]
News

TETFund: Varsities to get N642m, poly N396m, CoEs N447m each

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Regina Otokpa Abuja In line with Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) approved guidelines, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N292.6 billion for tertiary institutions from which each public university will be given N642,848,138.00 each.   Each polytechnic will get N396,780,086.00, with each College of Education receiving N447,758,804.00. Addressing heads of tertiary institutions yesterday in Abuja, Executive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica