Bauchi seeks Chinese technological support to end banditry

The Bauchi State Government is seeking support from China for modern technology to tackle insecurity.

This followed persistent attacks, killings and kidnapping of the villagers by armed gangs.

Governor Bala Mohammed made the call while receiving the Chinese Ambassador Cui Jianchun at Government House over the weekend.

He said: “We’re ready to partner with the Chinese government and seek their technological skills, and expertise towards ending the activities of the bandits and kidnappers in our communities.

“The new trend by the unknown gunmen and bandits has become a serious issue of concern and we’ll not allow it to continue, the perpetrators must be brought to face justice to save as a deterrent to others.”

Jianchun pledged the Chinese government’s readiness to help the state end banditry and other criminal activities.

He said: “I’m very delighted to be with you this evening to discuss Bauchi, Nigeria and Chinese in bilateral discussions to further strengthen our existing relationship.”

According to him, Nigeria is the hub of African business.

The Ambassador also visited the Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Adamu and assured him of deepening the relationship to reduce poverty in the state.

