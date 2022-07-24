News

Bauchi seeks Chinese technological support to end banditry

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, Bauchi Comment(0)

The Bauchi State Government is seeking support from China for modern technology to tackle insecurity.

This followed persistent attacks, killings and kidnapping of the villagers by armed gangs.

 Governor Bala Mohammed made the call while receiving the Chinese Ambassador Cui Jianchun at Government House over the weekend.

He said: “We’re ready to partner with the Chinese government and seek their technological skills, and expertise towards ending the activities of the bandits and kidnappers in our communities.

“The new trend by the unknown gunmen and bandits has become a serious issue of concern and we’ll not allow it to continue, the perpetrators must be brought to face justice to save as a deterrent to others.”

 Jianchun pledged the Chinese government’s readiness to help the state end banditry and other criminal activities.

He said: “I’m very delighted to be with you this evening to discuss Bauchi, Nigeria and Chinese in bilateral discussions to further strengthen our existing relationship.”

According to him, Nigeria is the hub of African business.

The Ambassador also visited the Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Adamu and assured him of deepening the relationship to reduce poverty in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court remands 5 traditional worshippers for attacking Muslims

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A Magistrate Court, sitting in Ota, Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday remanded five traditional worshippers in prison custody for allegedly invading a mosque and attacking some Muslims at Idiroko. Traditional worshippers and Muslims had again clashed over the annual Oro festival at Idiroko in Ipokia Local Government Area. New Telegraph learnt […]
News

Anambra: Ensure every vote counts, INEC Chair tells election officials

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has directed all staff participating in the Anambra governorship election to ensure that all votes count. Yakubu gave the directive on Friday in his message to the Commission’s staff. He said in spite of the challenging situation in the build-up to the election, including […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 Delta variant crashes oil prices below $70

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oil prices tumbled below $70 as traders grappled with the demand implications of COVID-19 Delta variant spreading globally, as some countries plan reintroduction of lockdown measures to curb the highly contagious new strain. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose to $68.74 a barrel at 09:33 am GMT on Tuesday after it fell to $68.58 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica