Bauchi sets aside N299m, N15m for NECO, UTME registration

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the release of about N300 million for the payment of the 2023 National Examination Council (NECO) registration fees of all index students in public secondary schools across the state. The governor also approved the payment of over N15 million for the registration of 2,365 candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Ibrahim Kashim, while addressing Government House Correspondents on the development, explained that the gesture was to support the education pursuit of the students to guarantee their future.

Kashim said that under his administration’s Education Development Initiative the Governor Bala-led state government, had also been able to offset the over N800 million backlog of NECO fees owed by the state. Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Jamila Muhammad Dahiru noted that the state government had also approved the establishment of the Emirate Council Committee on Education in a bid to reduce the rate of out-of-school children across the state. The Commissioner, however, explained that the Committee, whose membership includes traditional title holders, civic society organisations and other development partners, is to deepen advocacy on the need to enrol more pupils in schools.

