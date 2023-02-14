Education

Bauchi sets aside N299m, N15m for NECO, UTME registration

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the release of about N300 million for the payment of the 2023 National Examination Council (NECO) registration fees of all index students in public secondary schools across the state. The governor also approved the payment of over N15 million for the registration of 2,365 candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Ibrahim Kashim, while addressing Government House Correspondents on the development, explained that the gesture was to support the education pursuit of the students to guarantee their future.

Kashim said that under his administration’s Education Development Initiative the Governor Bala-led state government, had also been able to offset the over N800 million backlog of NECO fees owed by the state. Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Jamila Muhammad Dahiru noted that the state government had also approved the establishment of the Emirate Council Committee on Education in a bid to reduce the rate of out-of-school children across the state. The Commissioner, however, explained that the Committee, whose membership includes traditional title holders, civic society organisations and other development partners, is to deepen advocacy on the need to enrol more pupils in schools.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

3,992 S’West indigent students get scholarships

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta About 3,992 indigent students from South-West Friday benefited from a scholarship scheme of Scholarship Aids Initiatives. The Initiative, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) gave the scholarship awards to the students at the year 2020 Stakeholders’ Forum and Presentation of Awards, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. About 8,034 students applied for […]
Education

More knocks for FG over varsities’ strike

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

CRITICISM Nigerians are aggrieved with the Federal Government over its failure to address the continued closure of universities shut down in the last three months, due to the lingering strikes by staff unions in the system   Nigerian public tertiary institutions are at the crossroads, as there seems to be no hope in sight for […]
Education

JUST IN: JAMB Registrar bans parents from UTME venues

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is’haq Oloyede, has ordered all CBT Centres across the country not to allow parents/guardians into the registration hall again. A statement signed by JAMB’s spokesman in Ilorin Office, Hassan Lawal, quoted Oloyede as saying that the decision was made after inspecting some of the […]

