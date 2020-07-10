Bauchi sets up committee to check herders, farmers’ clashes

Bsuchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has vowed that his administration would not be turned into a sanctuary for crimes and criminality, as the case in some North-West geo-political zone of the country.

He said discrepancies in land allocation and usurpation of passage on land for Fulani herdsmen had been the monster bedeviling Nigerians’ common heritage and existence as a state or nation.

The governor was speaking yesterday while inaugurating an administrative commission of inquiry into the land dispute between herders and farmers caused by land use abuse and illegal allocation in local government areas of the state.

He said: “You must see this assignment as the remedy to all the banditry and criminality that has been bedeviling us, especially forces and bad practices that are forcing farmers and Fulani in the village into banditry and criminality”.

According to him, such forces and bad practices had been responsible for forcing common farmers and Fulani youths in the villages into banditry and criminality, because their primary way of life had been compromised by sharp practices.

“We must not allow our state to be a sanctuary for criminality, we know what is happening in other places like Zamfara and Katsina states and such unwholesome attitudes by the authorities, traditional institutions and even public servants and politicians are behind all these”.

