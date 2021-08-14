Bauchi signs new MoU on healthcare delivery

Bauchi State Government has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with development partners for improved health care delivery services in the state. The government also reiterated its readiness towards implementing the 5-year minimum service package investment plan in an effort to ensure the sustainability of health financing.

The State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, gave the hints while participating at the 2021 mid-year Primary Healthcare review meeting with partners, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dangote Foundation, USAID, UNICEF, NPHCDA and others in attendance at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Bauchi. The governor said that with the signing of the new addendum to the MoU, the state government will give its counterpart fund for effective implementation of the Healthcare programmes before the end of August 2021.

“Our government has also re-introduced the pre-service scheme for health care professionals in-training to ensure continuous availability of frontline health workers in the facilities with a view to closed gaps occasioned being experienced by retirement, promotions or change of responsibilities.” Mohammed also said that with the support of the federal government and development partners, his administration has successfully implemented two rounds of polio vaccinations as part of the outbreak response activities. Earlier in his keynote address, the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib said that the engagement provides an opportunity to review progress made in the MoU on routine Immunization/primary health system strengthening in the states that signed the MoU.

