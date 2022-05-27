Bauchi speaker congratulates Kashim on winning PDP ticket

Bauchi State House of Assembly Speaker Abubakar Suleiman has congratulated former Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, for winning the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary election. According to him, Kashim has been part and parcel of every policy and initiative that Governor Bala Mohammad formulated to transform the state. Suleiman urged all party faithful to bury all their differences and work together to ensure victory in 2023. The Speaker also expressed confidence that the governor will clinch the PDP presidential ticket because he has the wherewithal to solve the problems bedevilling the country.
Related Articles
2023: Yahaya Bello secures presidential nomination form
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday purchased his nomination form to contest the 2023 presidential election. Bello, who was the first to pay the N100 million required for the form, was received by party faithful and support groups. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chief said: “Right now, what we have ahead of us is a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Northern leaders differ on power shift
Mixed reactions, ye s t e rday, trailed the position of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, that power should shift to the South in 2023. While the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, commended the Kaduna State governor over what it described as his discerning mind and being fair enough in supporting power shift, pan-Yoruba […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Trump sows confusion with tweet urging ‘vote by mail’ in Florida
After weeks of railing against what he has claimed are the potential risks of voting by mail, President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged voters in at least one Republican state – Florida – to vote by any means. Trump, who is trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in polls, has repeatedly warned in recent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)