News

Bauchi speaker congratulates Kashim on winning PDP ticket

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

Bauchi State House of Assembly Speaker Abubakar Suleiman has congratulated former Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, for winning the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary election. According to him, Kashim has been part and parcel of every policy and initiative that Governor Bala Mohammad formulated to transform the state. Suleiman urged all party faithful to bury all their differences and work together to ensure victory in 2023. The Speaker also expressed confidence that the governor will clinch the PDP presidential ticket because he has the wherewithal to solve the problems bedevilling the country.

 

