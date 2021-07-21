Bauchi Speaker urges Muslims to show love to one another

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly has urged the muslims faithful to show love to one another to overcome the lingering problems of insecurity challenges affecting the country The Speaker also felicitated with Muslims in Bauchi State and the Country at large as they join other Muslims all over the world to celebrate this year’s eid-el- Kabir. This was contained in a goodwill message, on Sallah day, signed and made available to newsmen Tuesday by his Spokesperson Abdul Ahmad Burra, the Speaker described the holy festive period as a turning point to all Muslims all over the world as they perform the rite of animal sacrifices as commanded by the Almighty Allah. According to him, the animal sacrifices made during the period demonstrate total submission and obedience to the commandments and will of Almighty Allah and his beloved prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
Related Articles
Ayade’s Commissioner Dr Betta Edu Pays fees and other Levies for 738 pupils in Adadama. Reaches out to citizens of 7 clans,chiefs, widows, less privileged and aged
“If Betta has; small or big, Abi and Cross Riverians enjoys, she is a compassionate giver” – Chief Eval Ezong It was indeed a merry Christmas for the people of Adadama ward in ABI Local Government, Councilors from the 10 wards in ABI and the party Chapter leadership as they were beneficiaries of the Christmas […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NRDF’ll pave new beginning for Nigeria –TETFund
The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has insisted that the inauguration of the draft committee on the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) Bill would create a new beginning for the country. Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who made this known at the fourth edition of the virtual Global Engagement Series: “The Paradigm […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Abuja community begs FCT Minister to demolish illegal structures
Residents of Mpape Hills in Abuja have sent a distress message to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, calling for the immediate demolition of all illegal shanties and other structures that have continued to multiply and constituting both security threat and a frustrating traffic gridlock along the Mpape only major road corridor. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)