Bauchi Speaker urges Muslims to show love to one another

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly has urged the muslims faithful to show love to one another to overcome the lingering problems of insecurity challenges affecting the country The Speaker also felicitated with Muslims in Bauchi State and the Country at large as they join other Muslims all over the world to celebrate this year’s eid-el- Kabir. This was contained in a goodwill message, on Sallah day, signed and made available to newsmen Tuesday by his Spokesperson Abdul Ahmad Burra, the Speaker described the holy festive period as a turning point to all Muslims all over the world as they perform the rite of animal sacrifices as commanded by the Almighty Allah. According to him, the animal sacrifices made during the period demonstrate total submission and obedience to the commandments and will of Almighty Allah and his beloved prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Our Reporters

