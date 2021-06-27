Bauchi SWAN to gov: Appoint a competent sports commissioner

The Executive Committee, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Bauchi State Chapter has called on the Governor Bala Mohammed to beam his searchlight on finding and appointing a competent and seasoned sports administrator as the State’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development.

According to a press release signed and made available to newsmen by SWAN Secretary, Bala Bawaji, on Friday in Bauchi, said the call became necessary considering the importance of sports in socio economic development as well as its significant impact on the teaming youths in the state.

The release further stated that as a sector which has the potential of providing employment opportunities to teeming youths in the state, appointing technocrats to man the sector will help the Government expand and actualize its economic empowerment programme

