Sports

Bauchi SWAN to gov: Appoint a competent sports commissioner

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Bauchi Comment(0)

The Executive Committee, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Bauchi State Chapter has called on the Governor Bala Mohammed to beam his searchlight on finding and appointing a competent and seasoned sports administrator as the State’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development.

 

According to a press release signed and made available to newsmen by SWAN Secretary, Bala Bawaji, on Friday in Bauchi, said the call became necessary considering the importance of sports in socio economic development as well as its significant impact on the teaming youths in the state.

 

The release further stated that as a sector which has the potential of providing employment opportunities to teeming youths in the state, appointing technocrats to man the sector will help the Government expand and actualize its economic empowerment programme

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Iheanacho wins Leicester’s Goal of the Month for April

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Kelechi Iheanacho’s stunning strike against Crystal Palace has been voted as Leicester City’s goal of the month for April. The Nigerian forward powered home the winner for the Foxes in the 80th minute in their Premier League league clash in the month under review. Iheanacho received a timely and precise delivery from Jonny Evans before […]
Sports

Onuachu alerted to top Serie A clubs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Belgian league-leading scorer Paul Onuachu has already been recommended to several top Serie A clubs. Dieter Van Tornhout, ex-striker of Club Brugge and Antwerp FC, has tipped the giant striker at the top clubs in the Italian Serie A. “Maybe it is already being discussed in Italy, but I recommend Racing Genk striker Paul Onuachu,” […]
Sports

Human rights activists urge athletes to boycott Beijing Games

Posted on Author Reporter

  Human rights activists on Tuesday called for athletes to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in China and put pressure on the International Olympic Committee over the staging of the Games. Beijing is set to host the Olympics in February 2022, but the IOC has faced criticism over its decision to award the country the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica