Bauchi: Thousands stage street walk for Osinbajo’s candidacy

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaib

Thousands of supporters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo under the auspices of High Nigeria Movement yesterday stage a street walk in Bauchi metropolis, calling on him to declare his intention to contest the presidency of the country. The supporters, in various groups, commenced their walk from the main ball of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, went round the major streets in the state capital, canvassing and soliciting support for Osinbajo’s candidacy in the 2023 general election, saying “We want Osinbajo back.”

While addressing the gathering, Convener of the group, Higher Nigeria Movement, Mr Isiyaku Kelu, said the essence of the event was to call and plead with the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to as a matter of urgency and with a view to save the country, answer our call and joint the presidential race like other aspirants. According to the convener; “The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, have all what its take to be the president of the country, considering his track records and antecedents as a former Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State.

 

