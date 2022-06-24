Bauchi threatens sanctions for indiscriminate waste dumping

The Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has said it will fine those dumping wastes outside the places provided by the government in the Bauchi metropolis. The agency also banned indiscriminate dumping of waste on the streets, roadsides and pedestrian walkways in the metropolis. The agency said in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi that the move is to restore the beauty of the state capital and promote cleanliness and sanitation conditions for healthy living and hygiene. According to the statement, the Director-General, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, said the decision became necessary to protect the health and wellbeing of the public. Kabir said they have already constructed a number of model collection centres across the metropolis and acquired a number in different locations of the metropolis for the purpose of construction of more dumping sites. The DG stressed that residents will be directed to carry their wastes to those designated wastes collection centres calling on them to cooperate and support to carry out its mandates of ensuring cleanliness and the protection of the environment.

