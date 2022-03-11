Bauchi to benefit from $700m World Bank intervention grant

The Bauchi State government has been selected as one of the 19 northern states to benefit from the World Bank $700 million intervention programme on Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) in the country. The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Hamisu Muazu Shira, stated this yesterday during the inauguration of a new mobile court office of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) in Bauchi. According to the commissioner, the achievement was as a result of the commitment, passion and support from the present administration of Governor Bala Mohammed towards improving environmental sanitation and health care services in the state. In his remarks, Registrar, Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), Yakubu Baba, commended the governor for appointing its competent member as well as his support to the agency by approving the necessary resources to the director-general to achieve this great milestone.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...