Bauchi to host North-East zone public hiring on constitution review

The Bauchi State Government has made all the necessary arrangements to hosted the North-East National Constitution review public hiring of the 1999 Constitution in the state. Governnor Bala Mohammed made this known while receiving the delegates at the government house Tuesday in Bauchi, said that the public hiring will give and avail the citizens of the state opportunity to table out their problems and demands. He however, advocates for a redress in the Nigerian Constitution from the members to accommodate areas that would promote National Security and Peaceful Coexistence among different groups in the country.

Bala said there were a lot of inadequacies in the 1999 constitution particularly in areas of revenue allocation, security provision and inclusiveness in running the affairs of the country, expressed hope that the move would provide the needed change for the betterment of the country. According to him, Northeastern part of the country as the most devastated by the activities of insurgents and educationally disadvantaged was shortchanged in the constitution, hence the need for the review. He added that the state government had prepared its memoranda to be presented before the committee during public hearing, expressing concern on how the state was left with only 20 local governments despite it large size and growing population.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee and Senator representing Borno North in the Senate, Abubakar Kyari, had said they were in the state to get the opinion of citizens from Northeastern part of the country as part of the process of the Constitution review. Kyari highlighted areas that needed attention to include defence and security, Land use act, states and local governments creation, roles of traditional institutions, autonomy of judiciary, legislature and Local Governments as well as derivation.

He, therefore, called for the support and cooperation of the state government and relevant stakeholders towards the success of the exercise. New Telegraph also reports that the committee arrived the state ahead of the public hearing slated for Wednesday and yesterday.

