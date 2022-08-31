Bauchi to settle backlog of gratuities of 150 retired perm secs

The Bauchi State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna, yesterday pleaded with the 150 retired permanent secretaries of the state to bear with the state government on the issues of their gratuities. He said the delay involved in the payment of their gratuities was due to the amount involved in such payment, but that efforts are ongoing to address the issue once and for all. Haruna also sought the support of the retired permanent secretaries for enhanced service delivery in the system. The head of civil service, who made the request at the first Annual General Meeting of the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, Bauchi State chapter, observed that their support would assist the government to succeed in ongoing efforts towards addressing their plight.
