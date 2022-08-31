News

Bauchi to settle backlog of gratuities of 150 retired perm secs

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The Bauchi State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna, yesterday pleaded with the 150 retired permanent secretaries of the state to bear with the state government on the issues of their gratuities. He said the delay involved in the payment of their gratuities was due to the amount involved in such payment, but that efforts are ongoing to address the issue once and for all. Haruna also sought the support of the retired permanent secretaries for enhanced service delivery in the system. The head of civil service, who made the request at the first Annual General Meeting of the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, Bauchi State chapter, observed that their support would assist the government to succeed in ongoing efforts towards addressing their plight.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Troops recover crashed Alpha jet wreckage one year after –Army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the recovery of wreckage of Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet (NAF 475) which crashed on March 31, 2021 during a combat mission in Borno State. Sunday Telegraph reports that two crew members were onboard when the crash occurred. In a terse statement on its verified Twitter handle, @ HQNigerianArmy, the […]
News

APC Convention: We’re still consulting – Akpanudoudehe

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

Miffed with the report that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Convention to June, the Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe has said that the party was still consulting. Akpanudoudehe stated this on Wednesday in reaction to the report that the National Convention scheduled for next month has been shifted. […]
News

NSITF owes FG N3.8bn

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Chairman of House of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Unclaimed Funds in commercial banks and the infractions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Hon Unyime Idem Tuesday, disclosed that the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) owes the Federal Government N3.8bn. He disclosed this at the continuation of the investigative hearing of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica