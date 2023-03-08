Bauchi traders reject old notes

Traders in Bauchi State have refused to collect the old N500 and N1000 notes despite Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that old N500 and N1000 banknotes remain legal tender until the end of the year. Our correspondent, who went around to major marketplaces in the Bauchi metropolis, reported that at every shop he visited the old notes were rejected.

Some of the traders revealed that they were still afraid of receiving the old banknotes because the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) might say something different. Abdullahi Mohammed, 55, insisted that he will not accept the old banknotes until the CBN gives the go-ahead. He said: “I stopped receiving the old banknotes because I suffered a lot when I did so.” A roadside corn seller Maman Juliana said she cannot even try it because she transacts her trade in rural communities where farmers only accept the new naira notes.

