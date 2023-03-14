Bauchi trains 370 on out-of-school, others audit

Towards an improved education sector, the Bauchi State government has enrolled and commenced training of no fewer than 370 enumerators that will conduct an audit of the number of schools, pupils and teachers in the state’s primary and secondary schools, as well as the number of out-of-school children in the state.

This was as the state Ministry of Education embarked on a two-day training programme of 370 enumerators for the annual school census exercise across the 20 local government areas of the state. Addressing the enumerators shortly before the training commenced in Bauchi, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Jamila Dahiru, congratulated the enumerators for their selection to participate in the exercise. According to her, the exercise was very crucial as it would go a long way in helping the state government to know the actual number of schools, students and pupils’ enrolment in the Integrated Quranic and public primary and secondary schools in the state, as well as the facilities available, so as to equip itself with the necessary data for proper planning in the sector.

Dahiru, who reminded all the participants about the need to effectively and accurately carry out the exercise, and that no school must be left behind, explained further that the census exercise would last for 10 days, beginning from March 6, 2023. The Commission said: “Without accurate data, the government won’t have something to work on. We are hoping that using our annual school census this year, we will be able to come up with projects and proper planning for all that we want to do in the next few years. “So, if you mislead us, we will all be misled entirely, and it is important that you capture and present accurate data.

The reason we said we want to have a robust annual school census this year is because over the years, we have been having records of Bauchi State’s statistics of out-of-school children where we were told that we are now leading in the country. “We believe that this is not true. We have people, ministries and other agencies, and we have continued to recruit teachers over the years and enrol pupils and students, yet we keep on topping the chart. I think something must be wrong. “Either the data is not correct or we are doing something wrong. But, we want to find out all this.”

She, therefore, urged the participants to go out as ambassadors of the state, keeping in mind that acquisition of true and accurate data should be their topmost priority as it would go a long way in helping the state government, Education Ministry and any other stakeholders that might be interested and willing to improve the education sector in the state. One of the enumerators, Ibrahim Dauda, who spoke on behalf of others, promised to do the needful in getting and presenting credible data that would help to improve the ministry and the state’s education system.

