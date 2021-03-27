News

Bauchi: Two LGAs enact bye-laws prohibiting open defecation in public places

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

Ganjuwa and Toro Local Government Areas of Bauchi state have enacted byelaws specifying ten thousand naira (N10,000) or two months imprisonment against open defecation in public places in their respective communities. Accordingly, the bye-laws would also provide twenty thousand naira (20,000) fine or three months imprisonment for any person or group of persons that construct any platform other than pit latrine or water closet for use as toilet. The Chairman of Ganjuwa LG, Alhaji Baba Gidado, while signing the bye-law at the palace of the district head of Ganjuwa, said that the health personnel and traditional rulers in the area had been given all the necessary support required to educate, enlighten and sensitize the public on the danger and implication of open defecation in their locality.

Our Reporters

