Bauchi, UK firm partner to establish $1bn university hospital

The Bauchi State government is partnering with a UK-based consortium firm HP Capital to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a $1 billion teaching hospital to improve healthcare and education in the state. Governor Bala Mohammed, while signing the MoU at Government House yesterday said the hospital will create job opportunities. He said: “I must congratulate the HP management for having faith in Bauchi and Nigeria be-cause of the huge capital outlet that they’re bringing into the State to develop our healthcare and education sectors.” The governor added: “We’re opening up Bauchi to the global world and to make sure that at least we provide opportunities not for our citizens within the state but everywhere in the country.” HP Capital consultant, Vandishwar Kausal, said they chose Bauchi because of Mohammed’s vision and support for the healthcare sector. According to him, the firm will build a 250-bed university hospital affiliated with a UK university.

