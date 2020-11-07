News

Bauchi’s speaker replaces Obasa as chairman

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, yesterday replaced his Lagos State counterpart, Mudashiru Obasa, as the new chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria. A statement issued yesterday stated that Sulaiman was elected as the new chairman after the expiration of Obasa’s tenure.

The statement by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa Media Office was titled, ‘Conference of Speakers Gets New Chairman, Executive Members’. The statement reads: “The election of Suleiman followed the constitutional end of tenure of Mudashiru Obasa, whose executive committee was elected at a meeting of the conference held in Lagos in August 2018. “The constitution of the conference stipulates a twoyear term of office for its elected leadership which rotates between the northern and the southern parts of Nigeria.

