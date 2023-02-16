Bawa deliberately misinforming public to satisfy power-drunk paymasters –Kogi

The Kogi State Government yesterday slammed the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa for disobeying a court order. Responding to what it described as the EFCC’s laughable excuse for not obeying a court order that committed him to prison for contempt, which the Commission gave at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the state government noted that unless his conviction was set aside or vacated by the court or a higher court, he remains a convict. The Commissioner for Information and Communications Kingsley Fanwo at a press briefing in Ilorin said the EFCC’s recent attempt to embarrass and intimidate some Kogi State Government officials and persons related to Governor Yahaya Bello was nothing “but the classic naked dance of a hen whose anus has been unfurled by the wind of truth”.

He noted that regardless of any appeal filed, the conviction and jail term imposed by the court on Bawa stands until set aside, adding that: “If Bawa is not at large, the honourable thing to do is to turn himself in and stop avoiding justice.” According to Fanwo, the EFCC chief is deliberately misinforming the public with unfounded claims and outright lies “to satisfy his interested, power-drunk paymasters”. He said Bawa “might cry his eyes out that people under investigation are instigating the populace against him” but the fact remains that he had allegedly “been found to be a chronic liar, a vindictive tormentor of the innocent and a hater of justice. These are enough to make people protest”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...