News

Bawa deliberately misinforming public to satisfy power-drunk paymasters –Kogi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Kogi State Government yesterday slammed the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa for disobeying a court order. Responding to what it described as the EFCC’s laughable excuse for not obeying a court order that committed him to prison for contempt, which the Commission gave at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the state government noted that unless his conviction was set aside or vacated by the court or a higher court, he remains a convict. The Commissioner for Information and Communications Kingsley Fanwo at a press briefing in Ilorin said the EFCC’s recent attempt to embarrass and intimidate some Kogi State Government officials and persons related to Governor Yahaya Bello was nothing “but the classic naked dance of a hen whose anus has been unfurled by the wind of truth”.

He noted that regardless of any appeal filed, the conviction and jail term imposed by the court on Bawa stands until set aside, adding that: “If Bawa is not at large, the honourable thing to do is to turn himself in and stop avoiding justice.” According to Fanwo, the EFCC chief is deliberately misinforming the public with unfounded claims and outright lies “to satisfy his interested, power-drunk paymasters”. He said Bawa “might cry his eyes out that people under investigation are instigating the populace against him” but the fact remains that he had allegedly “been found to be a chronic liar, a vindictive tormentor of the innocent and a hater of justice. These are enough to make people protest”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Study: Excess body fat raises digestive system cancers risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) and Sweden have found that obesity could increase the risk of developing cancers of the digestive system.   According to a new study by researchers at the University of Cambridge and Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, published in the journal ‘PLOS Medicine,’ it is the fat mass of a person, […]
News

Senate empowers AMCON to seize debtors’ assets

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Amendment Bill, empowering the agency to seize debtors’ assets on failing to redeem their debts. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions. The passed amendment bill among other things, […]
News

NCDC confirms 122 new COVID-19 cases with 409 recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s recent daily count of COVID-19 recoveries increased significantly on Wednesday, with 409 persons discharged across the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for December 2, 2020. The Wednesday figure is the highest in exactly one month — the last time the country’s daily count […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica