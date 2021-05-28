News

Bawa: EFCC seized jewellery worth N14.6bn, house worth $80m from Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has seized jewellery worth N14 billion from former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke.
The EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, made this known at the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the assessment and status of recovered loot on Friday in Abuja.
He also said that the Houses seized from the former Minister is also valued at $80 million.
The anti graft chairman said that Diezani’s jewellery are still in the custody of the agency, adding that it had not been auction but had been finally forfeited to the Federal Government.
He said that court processes, procedures and administrative exigencies had stalled some of the seized assets to be auctioned by the anti graft agency.
Bawa, however, said that the agency would henceforth deal with the seized assets case by case at the courts in order to quickly disposed the assets.
“Already the Federal Government has set up a committee under the chairmanship of the Solicitor-General for the Federation and I think they are working tirelessly.”
This according to him is to ensure that assets that are not only recovered by the EFCC but the entirety of the recovery agencies assets are disposed off.
“We have EFCC representatives from that committee and we believe at the end of the day Nigerians are going to appreciate what that committee will come out with in term of the mandate given to them,” he said.
Asked when the committee would wind up so the assets could be disposed, Bawa said that he was not a member of the committee to know how soon the assets were going to be disposed.
Bawa said that in its quest to transform the agency, it would soon digitalise its processes, adding that it had also created and upgraded four additional department to restore confidence.
He listed the departments to include: Intelligence, procurement, Internal Affairs and the Information Communication Technology Department.
He said that there was no loot that had been re looted as been speculated, stressing that going forward, the EFCC would be different and Nigerians would be the better for it.
He said that he would always honoured the National Assembly to account for what the agency had done, adding that public servants come and go but the institution would remain.

