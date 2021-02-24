News

Bawa: I never sold seized assets in EFCC’s custody

The new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa has denied his alleged involvement in the fraudulent auction of seized assets in the custody of the anti-graft agency.
He has also denied ever being arrested, detained or prosecuted for fraud or any act corruption in his 17 years of service at the agency.
The denials came Wednesday when he appeared before the upper chamber of the National Assembly for the mandatory screening and confirmation of his nomination.
More details later…

Our Reporters

