‘Bawa Must Go’ protest continues in Lagos

At least 100 civil society organisations yesterday hit the streets of Lagos to protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa, for disobeying court orders and “infringement on the human rights of Nigerians.” The protest was the third since the activists began their call for Bawa’s sacking on Friday.

They claimed that EFCC under Bawa had turned into a sensational media agency. The ‘Bawa Must Go’ protesters were led the Chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran; Executive Director, Zero Graft Centre, Kolawole Sanchez-Jude; Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, Chairman Toyin Raheem; and the Executive Director of the Centre for Public Accountability Olufemi Lawson, among others. Adeniran said: “We are not only asking him (Bawa) to quit, we are asking the authorities to remove him because he has become an embarrassment to the fight against corruption.

“Any act of dishonesty is corruption. Anything that is against the law that is deliberately done with impunity is corruption. “It doesn’t matter how you feel about a case. Even if it is a drunken judge that gives a verdict on any issue taken to the court, you are bound to obey the court order.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...