News

Bawa ‘Must Go’ protest rocks Lagos

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Over 100 anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations and thousands of their supporters staged a massive protest in Lagos on Saturday in continuation of their call for the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over alleged continued disobedience of court orders. Leaders of the anti-corruption groups, who began what they described as a “Week Long Protest Against Politicisation of the EFCC, Disobedience of Court Orders and Infringement on Human Rights of Nigerians” on Friday, said many CSOs called to join the struggle after the maiden press conference held in Lagos.

The CSOs were joined by senior lawyers at the rally, staged through the streets of Ikeja, through Ikeja City Mall, ending at the Oregun Junction, in Ikeja, Lagos. They noted that they were aware of the persistent pressure on and intimidation of the Nigerian media to underplay the dissatisfaction of the anticorruption CSOs with Bawa, stressing that no amount of intimidation would make them give up on their collective struggle against corruption and leaders undermining the struggle. Spokesperson for the Transparency and Accountability Group, Ayodeji Ologun, who spoke on behalf of the anticorruption CSOs, said the Coalition of Anti-corruption Organisations, could not watch the country’s legal system bastardised by the selfish interests of a few, insisting that if Bawa was bent on playing politics, he should get a membership card from any of the political parties.

He said the need to press home their grievance strongly and call for the removal of the EFCC boss was founded on the realisation that some antidemocratic elements were drawing the civil societies back in the fight against corruption. According to the CSO, the fixation of the EFCC boss on certain individuals and institutions “when grievous petitions capable of bringing the economy down are left unattended to, gives the anti-corruption war, under the leadership of Mr. Bawa, a dangerously political colouration.” Ologun said, “We are beginning to see anti-democratic elements within the democratic process, who are daily drawing us back in the fight against corruption.

This is a coalition of different civil society organisations against corruption. For a while now, we have observed the EFCC Chairman flagrantly disobeying court orders. And we believe that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. If you are at the helm of affairs of an anti-graft body and you find it difficult to obey court ruling, such a person is a law breaker. You cannot be in charge of taming corruption in the county and you yourself would be a culprit of disobeying court order.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NMA: We’ve lost 16 doctors to COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says #EndSARS protest could increase virus surge Out of the 1,031 doctors so far infected with Coronavirus in the course of carrying out their duties, no fewer than 16 doctors in the country have died trying to save the lives of infected persons. President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, made the disclosure yesterday […]
News Top Stories

Airlines operators bemoan sector’s woes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…vow to tackles challenges, elect new exco The newly elected members of the umbrella body for airlines, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), said they were ready to confront issues that have affected airline operations in Nigeria. The executives listed airlines’ challenges as multiple taxation, high per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), scarcity of foreign […]
News

Corruption: Vatican police carry out new raid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vatican police have raided the department in charge of maintenance and restoration at St Peter’s Basilica, seizing documents and computers for an investigation into suspected corruption. Tuesday’s raid was similar to one last October that involved another investigation into a separate department over the purchase of a building in London, reports al-Jazeera. A statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica