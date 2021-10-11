News

Bawa: Nigeria can’t afford to go through another crisis in banking sector

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, Monday explained that the directive to bankers to declare their assets was not to witch hunt them, but to save Nigeria from another serious crisis in the banking sector.

Bawa disclosed this at the opening session of a capacity building workshop organised by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for law enforcement agencies in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The theme of the workshop was: “Effective Investigation and Prosecution of Banking Malpractices in Nigeria”.

The EFCC Chairman said, the directive which was aimed at clearing “the rots that permeate the nation’s banking sector” was misconstrued by some people he tagged “ignorant”.

Bawa, who spoke through the Lagos Zonal Commandant of the Commission, Ahmed Muhammad Ghali, vowed that, despite the stiff opposition of the policy, the anti-graft agency would not relent in its efforts to sanitise the country’s financial institutions.

He argued that the policy became imperative to salvage the banking sector from corruption, insisting that Nigeria cannot afford to go through another serious crisis in the banking sector.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan said the workshop would give the corporation the opportunity of sharing information and ideas with law enforcement agencies on the developments within the banking sector.

 

