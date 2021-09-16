News

Bawa now hale, hearty after receiving medical attention – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is now hale and hearty having received medical attention.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a terse statement on Thursday, said the clarification became necessary following an incident on September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk,” Uwujaren said.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the chairman of the EFCC had slumped at a public event holding at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Bawa was appointed head of the EFCC in February, 2021, as the first staff of the Commission and also the youngest to head the EFCC since its creation.

Sources had said the workload of the antigraft agency may have contributed to the incident as the chairman has been under immense stress since his appointment.

