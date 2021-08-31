Bayels commends outgone AIG for maintaining peace in the state

Metro & Crime

The Bayelsa State government has thanked the outgone Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor for his contribution towards the peaceful disposition of the state especially his role in making sure that the state was peaceful during the end SARS protest.

 

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during a celebration to mark the AIG’s retirement and 60th birthday, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who represented the state government, commended him for serving in the state stating that there has been so many unknown and known gunmen but the state has been peaceful.

The deputy governor stated: “We commend you for the role you have played in our state. You came shortly not to long, the end SARS happened and for the period that the end SARS lasted, for all others there were issues but our state had no issues.

 

“Your contributions were very positive. There has been so many unknown gunmen all over place but  no known or unknown gun man in Bayelsa state and that is because you were seated right here presiding over the affairs. We will not leave without commending the role you have played in ensuring that security in Bayelsa state is upgraded.

 

“I believe that the next coming as your replacement, will have better sail now that you have laid the foundation.”

 

In his response, the retired AIG in his remarks thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing him as AIG adding that it was based on that appointed, he  was posted to open up the zone 16 based in Yenagoa comprising of Bayelsa and Rivers.

 

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka addressed the outgone AIG as the ‘encyclopedia of police’ because of his experience.

