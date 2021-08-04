News

Bayelsa: 612 primary school staff are ghost workers – Headmasters

Headmasters of primary schools in Bayelsa State yesterday revealed that 612 out of the 7,207 members of staff of schools in the state are ghost workers. Speaking in Yenagoa when a 33-member Committee on the Review of Grade Levels and Steps of Local Government and Primary School Staff set up by the Bayelsa State government submitted its report, Chairman of the committee, Timipre Seipulou, said the committee reviewed a total of 14,258 cases in the various local government councils. This number, according to him, was made up of 7,207 primary school teachers, 5,893 council staff and 1,189 health workers.

The report added that 573 staff were not in the payrolls of the schools, but were said to be physically present in the schools, while names of 10 dead and 13 retired staff were found in the payrolls. Seipulou, also the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Revenues and Accounts, said the committee equally observed irregular progressions across board, improper .

