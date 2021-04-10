Bayelsa: Agency boss urges contractors to expedite action

Metro & Crime

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State  Directorate for project Monitoring and Evaluation, Ebiye Tarabina has charged contractors handling projects in the state  to expedite action so that they will be completed on time.
The chairman, who noted  that Governor Douye Diri was committed to the completion of all ongoing projects on schedule, charged contractors handling the various projects to execute their contract jobs according to standard and specifications.
Speaking at the weekend during an inspection tour of ongoing projects in the state, Tarabina said that  the era of contractors cutting corners to deliver substandard jobs was over.
He said: “The directorate will spare no effort in ensuring that contractors keep to their contractual agreements.
“The projects were largely embarked upon to align the state with the league of cities with world-class infrastructure thus making Bayelsa to be reckon with other developed  states.
“The gains of the investments of the present administration in provisions of critical infrastructure would soon be positively felt on a large scale in all sectors.”
At the Yenagoa /Oporoma Road,  the chairman lauded the firm handling the project, CCECC,  for the speed of work noting that the project was strategic and upon completion would lead to the accelerated development of the state.
Projects inspected during the tour include: The Nembe Unity Bridge, the Bayelsa Media Complex, Ekeki,  Igbogene/Tombia and Yenagoa/Oporoma roads.

