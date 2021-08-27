Bayelsa APC: Factions battle for party’s soul

PAULINE ONYIBE reports on the leadership crisis that has factionalised the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

For members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, there is no doubt that they are yet to learn any lessons after all that happened in the state during the last governorship election in the state. The 2019 governorship election in the state is still fresh in the minds of many.

The APC with David Lyon as its flag bearer was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with 352,552 votes, while Douye Diri (the current governor) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 143,172 votes. But the APC mismanaged the victory because of flimsy reasons that would have been sorted out before the election proper and the table was turned against it. While that is now history although not forgotten, the main opposition party in the oil-rich state is yet to put its house in order ahead of the 2023 general election.

The party, at the moment, has two state secretariats and two state chairmen. While Jothan Amos had held sway as the chairman of the party in the state, a faction led by Ebierien Fala Itubor, emerged recently. The Itubor faction has its secretariat in a building in Biogbolo area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital said to belong to a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, while the Amos-led faction has its secretariat in a building located on Yenizegene along Melford Okilo road under the leadership of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources. Laying claim to the leadership of Bayelsa APC, the Itubor faction, through its deputy chairman, Ogeibiri Orubebe, said the Amos-led executive was first suspended from office before they were sacked by the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, last year. This is as the faction accused Sylva, who is also the leader of the party in the state of allegedly failing in his leadership role.

“It is clear that he (Sylva) is building the party in Bayelsa simply as a vehicle for his personal ambitions. He is seeking to abuse the party by using it as his personal device. He should not be allowed to sacrifice this collective enterprise on the altar of his personal aggrandizement.

“For the records, we have two chairmen in APC in Bayelsa, and it is not an issue to discuss or argue about. Back to the issue of defection, as far as we are concerned, the defection of the Assembly member has proven us right before the public that Sylvia’s style is making APC drown and it will remain so until the national takes the bold step to remove and in fact renounce him as the leader of APC in Bayelsa, and that is the only when we can have a headway as a party in the state. “Everyone should be ready to fight against impunity.

APC can no longer win elections in the state except with brigandage and that is because of the faction created,” the Itubor faction said. Responding the faction’s claim, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Doifie Buokoribo, said those claiming to be new executives of the party in Bayelsa are impostors and desperate politicians, who want to score cheap political points. Also speaking on the issue, a chieftain of the party in the state, Festus Daumiebi, refuted claims that there was crisis in Bayelsa APC.

He insisted that the party only has a slight misunderstanding. Daumiebi, who served as Director of Mobilisation for the David Lyon Campaign Organisation, said he is not aware of any parallel secretariat and executive of the party in the state. His words: “If there was crisis in the APC, I am in a better position to know. But I am not aware that there is a parallel party executive or secretariat of APC in Bayelsa State. APC in Bayelsa is a formidable, united front under the leadership of Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

“Even in a family, there are bound to be misunderstanding and APC as a party, with robust support as recorded during the last governorship election that led to the defeat of the PDP was bound to have misunderstanding. “People have different ways of expressing their grievances. Perhaps, the people, who just painted a place and put up a flag, showed their own way of expressing their grievances. The mere fact that someone has a house and then paints it, hoists a flag in it, does not make it a party secretariat. APC has one secretariat and executive led by Jothan Amos as chairman and Alabo Martins as secretary under the leadership of Sylva.”

Despite the dismissal of his faction, Itubor recently raised the alarm over the gale of defection of party members to the PDP and consequently advised the party stakeholders to ignore the claims that the party is in good shape. To further deepen the crisis, there were no ward congresses of the APC in the state because of a court injunction. A Bayelsa State High Court presided by Enekinimi Uzaka, had ordered a stop to the proposed congresses pending the determination of the motion of notice before the court filed by Messrs Ompadec Victor, Esuenifen Obi and Seimiegha Ebibofe Agbozu. But Amos told New Telegraph that he still remains the state chairman of the party, saying: “If anybody is still parading himself as chairman of APC in Bayelsa State, go and meet them and demand for what to attest that the person is the chairman of the party. There is nobody that is having that certificate except me.

“You can ask at the national secretariat about who is the chairman of APC in Bayelsa State. I’m the only person who the party knows as chairman of APC in Bayelsa State. Those people are just fooling themselves because they want to make problem out of the things that are moving on smoothly. “If you can remember, when we went for David Lyon’s election, those people were following Heineken Lokpobiri and you know that he went to court to stop a lot of things even at the end, it got to the Supreme Court, and he is the man who is sponsoring that fake secretariat.”

But Itubor, who maintained that the matter is between him and Sylva, said: “Everybody knows in the state; it is not a hidden thing. When you feel that the party belongs to you, people will not take it unless lazy persons that will not talk and we are not lazy people. We are Ijaw people, so somebody cannot do that thing to us and get away with it. “It wasn’t even my faction that took the party to court. It was people that bought forms and they didn’t want them to exercise their right. Any card carrying member has the right to go to court, when you are not doing the right thing.

The way Sylva is behaving as if he will not leave the office again. We are waiting for him. Let him come and contest the 2023 election. “A Nembe man cannot put me as a minority in my state. Instead of Sylva to get it in 2023, we will end it. We cannot allow Sylva to get it.

For Heineken, I don’t know if he is coming out or not. I cannot speak for him. The crisis no doubt will affect our 2023 chances.” Interestingly, the Bayelsa APC seems not to be thinking about how to solve its internal problem bedeviling the party but making overtures to Governor Diri by asking him to without delay, take a cue from his PDP counterparts and defect to APC even when they know fully well that it will be a move in futility.

The APC is also urging all its chieftains in the state who defected to the PDP to reconsider their decision and take advantage of the current gale of defections into the party across the country to return to the ruling party. Giving reasons for Diri to dump the PDP, a former deputy governor of state and chieftain of APC, Peremobowei Ebebi, said the governor will perform better in office on the platform of the APC.

“At this point, people should take advantage of the momentum of the gale of defections now. I am calling on the governor of this state and other people that have mistakenly crossed over to PDP to retrace their steps and come back to APC before it is too late. PDP is a sinking boat and nobody should enter a sinking boat no matter the temptation because you will sink along with them,” Ebebi said. But Governor Diri through his Director of New Media, Kola Oredikpe, reminded the APC that as a strong and committed member of the PDP, he has no reason to leave the party for another platform now or in the near future. “It will be a political suicide to leave the only party that exists in Bayelsa State to join a party that has no root, no structure. Ebebi, must be a joker. We know him for many acts of theatrics and at this time too, it is not different.

“Governor Diri’s rising political profile and general acceptability is giving Ebebi and his co-travelers headache ahead of the 2023 elections because no one in the APC has the capacity to stop the re-election of the governor,” Oredikpe said. No doubt, the belief is that the crisis rocking Bayelsa APC if not carefully handled will affect the party’s chances of winning the 2023 governorship election in the state, but only time will tell whether the warring factions will sheathe their swords before then.

Like this: Like Loading...