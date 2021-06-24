News

Bayelsa appeals to FG to implement $95m court judgement

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to implement Monday’s Abuja Federal High Court judgement ordering the payment of $951 million as shortfall in oil derivation revenue due to the state. A high court sitting in Abuja had on Monday this week ordered the Federal Government to pay Bayelsa State a staggering $951 million as shortfall in oil derivation revenue.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor said the money was due to the state based on the constitution and the 13 per cent derivation principle Governor Diri said his administration was open to dialogue with the Federal Government to amicably resolve the matter, noting that constant litigations would not engender cordial relationship between states and the centre. “Let me use this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to please implement the consent judgement that has been delivered.”

“We are prepared for dialogue to ensure that we have a smooth relationship with the Federal Government. “We believe that governments are one and the same and we have the task of protecting and bringing peace to our country. Litigations would not bind us together as a people. “What is right is right. Clearly, these are monies and finances that are due to Bayelsa State by the constitution and the 13 per cent derivation principle,” the statement read.

