Bayelsa approves another N450m aid for flood victims

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

To continue giving succour to flood victims in Bayelsa State, the state government on Tuesday approved an additional N450 million to the state’s flood mitigation and management taskforce.

This is part of efforts to provide more relief materials, such as food items and medical supplies, to the increasing number of flood victims across the state.

Making the disclosure, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina said that the additional funds will go a long way to procuring food items and medicals for distribution to many citizens in the eight local government areas of the state who were running short of the initial basic provisions and food supplied by state government.

He assured that government will also sustain the effective management of the IDP camps with about 20, 000.00 inmates.

Already, more food items through the flood management and mitigation task force were brought in on Monday through the water ways which were conveyed in a boat.

 

