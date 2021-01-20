News

Bayelsa: Assembly denies impeachment rumour against Diri

Posted on

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly yesterday denied a purported rumour making the rounds that the House has perfected plans to impeach the state Governor, Douye Diri, describing the rumour as unfounded and baseless. Speaking at the Assembly complex in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a press conference, the Chairman of House Committee on Information, Hon. Tare Porri, representing Ekeremor Constituency 2, disclosed that the Sixth Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ngobere had never thought and would never think of impeaching Governor Douye Diri.

The Speaker said: “On the impeachment rumour being peddled against our governor, on behalf of the Sixth Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Abraham Ngobere, we have never at any point contemplated carrying out any impeachment against the highly esteemed Governor of Bayelsa State. “As a matter of fact, the said impeachment plan is unfounded, fictitious and it is targeted at destroying the hard working Sixth Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

“There is no feud between the Sixth Assembly and the Executive. As a matter of fact, the Sixth Bayelsa State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Abraham Ngobere is working very hard in partnership with the executive arm of the government to bring development to our people and rumours like this, no doubt, is targeted at disorganising the state. “We have to warn those distracting or peddling the unfounded rumour and accusing respected honourable members representing 24 constituencies.

It is quite unfortunate that we have to grapple with this kind of situation in the state. Bayelsa State has gone through a lot, and this is the time for us all to rally round the governor to enable him to deliver on his campaign promises.” According to him, the Bayelsa State House of Assembly was ever ready and determined to deliver on its mandate despite all the challenges that we as a people were confronted with last year.

Our Reporters

