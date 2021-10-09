News

Bayelsa assembly lauds Diri for matching words with action

Posted on

The chairman, House Committee on Information and Orientation, Tare Porri, in the Bayelsa House of Assembly has lauded the efforts of the state governor, Governor Douye Diri, for matching words with action in the area of infrastructural development.

Porri gave the commendations in Yenagoa at the weekend while speaking with journalists shortly after an on the sport assessment of the Bayelsa media village in Yenagoa. He said they were satisfied that the funds appropriated by the house are being prudently expended and commended the commissioner for works and infrastructure, and his Information and orientation counterpart for the good job done.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayibaina Duba, expressed gratitude to the committee for the visit, saying that the project would not have been embarked upon if the house had not appropriated funds. He also commended Amapu-Pere Nigeria limited, the contractors handling the projects, describing them as a shining example of what an indigenous contractor should be and appealed to other contractors to emulate them. Also speaking, the commissioner for works and infrastructure, Moses Teibowei, said because of the governor’s passion for development, no contract so far awarded has been stalled. According to him, out of 20 internal roads in Yenagoa metropolis promised by the government, 17 have been awarded while five out of the 17, have been completed. The media village project, which commenced six months ago, will, on completion, accommodate all the state owned media outfits.

Our Reporters

