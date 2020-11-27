Bayelsa: Assembly suspends Clerk over misconduct

The Clerk of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Edward Owudogo, has been suspended by members of the House over what they described as gross misconduct and for undermining the members. TheHouseduringitsplenary on Wednesday also set up a disciplinarycommitteetoinvestigate the allegations levelled against the suspended Clerk. The motion for his suspension was moved by Hon. Timi Omubo Agala, representing Brass Constituency II in the House. The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ngobere, therefore, constituted a House Disciplinary Committee to be chaired by the Deputy Leader of the House, Hon. Bernard Kenebai, representing Sagbama Constituency II to that effect. Other members of the Committee are Hon. Mac- Donald Igbadiwei, representing Southern-Ijaw Constituency IV and Hon. Oyinke Godbless, representing Sagbama Constituency I in the House of Assembly.

