Bayelsa Assembly suspends Clerk over misconduct

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Mr Edward Owudogo, the Clerk of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, has been suspended by members of the house over what they termed as gross misconduct and undermining of the members.
The House during it’s plenary on Thursday also set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations against the suspended Clerk.
The motion for his suspension was moved byTimi Omubo Agala representing Brass constituency two.
The Speaker Abraham Ngobere also constituted a disciplinary Committee to the effect, to be chaired by the Deputy Leader of the house, Bernard Kenebai representing Sagbama constituency ll.
Other members of the committee are MacDonald Igbadiwei, representing Southern-Ijaw constituency iv and Oyinke Godbless, representing Sagbama constituency l.

