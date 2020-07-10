Bayelsa assures athletes of better welfare

Director of Sports, Bayelsa State Sports Council, Braveman Wodi has said the welfare of athletes in the state will continue to be accorded priority as they prepare for the National Sports Festival in Edo State.

He gave the assurance in the aftermath of a meeting between the Bayelsa state governor Senator Douye Diri who was represented by the Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and top officials of the State Sports Ministry to discuss issues bedeviling the ministry.

Wodi in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa said the objective of going into the festival is to surpass previous performance, stating that he has directed secretaries and coaches of associations to keep in touch with the athletes.

He explained that the employment of sports men and women is not as normal civil service appointment but it is done based on the performance of athletes, pointing out that 16 out of the 100 athletes have been issued appointment letter already.

On the balance of the outstanding rewards owed by the state government he said the remaining part of the money would be paid in tranches.

The former Bayelsa United secretary stressed that the council had stepped up a marketing committee to reduce the burden on the government as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic that has affected the economy of country.

Wodi however advised the state athletes to see the current setback as temporary, noting that there would be light at the end of every dark tunnel.

Like this: Like Loading...