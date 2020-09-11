Bayelsa Bakassi returnees move on with life

Gradually, the Bakassi Peninsula returnees in Bayelsa State have integrated themselves into the society when their wait endlessly for the Federal and state governments to reintegrate them into the society failed. Their journey started around 2005 when the Cameroonian government declared that all strangers in their country, especially those from Nigeria should leave. Most of them were from Bayelsa while some were from Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

In fact, all the Ijaw living at the Bakkassi Penisula as at then were affected. For those from Bayelsa State, they were lodged at a portion of land along Chinese road called Cameroun camp while the then Governor of the State, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan tried to make provisions for them to be part of the state. Ironically, most of them didn’t know their roots. So, it was so difficult for them while many that were able to trace their roots went back home. Until now, most of them are still there although now somehow comfortable unlike the initial time when they came back.

Then, their women went into all manner of menial jobs to sustain themselves as many went into prostitution according to sources at the camp then while others went into selling and other things to sustain themselves. The Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp initially had about 800 inhabitants that returned from Bakassi after it was ceded to Cameroon. As an IDP camp, they had peculiar health challenges amongst the residents ranging from malaria, typhoid fever, dental and eye problems to malnutrition associated with poverty.

Gradually, they moved on with their lives although it has not been easy for them as most of them are not educated. They were all fishermen then in Cameroun with little or no form of formal education; the reason why they all spoke to South South focus in Pidgin English. Godbless Ototo, the chairman of the camp said: “We came in since 2006 that government brought us here.

They only keep promising. Any time they come, they will say don’t worry, we will give you land and build houses for you. When they go, we don’t see or hear anything from them again and even this present government, we are expecting. “The First Lady came here during campaign and told us that she will remember us when she becomes the First Lady but up till now, we haven’t seen her.

The government is starting. We are watching. Even during this Coronavirus, there was nothing like palliative. We struggled to see if we can get but nothing. We have moved on with our lives because we have stayed a long time. We have known how to manage. We are still expecting from the government.

“We have so many challenges. Look at our houses. Houses are our problem now. If you look at some of houses that these women are living in, you will pity them. These wooden houses have been long. Some of the woods have rotten. No way to rebuild them. We have only one private school that we are managing. We have been telling the government that they should give us health centre. If any person is sick, we contribute money and take the person to the nearest hospital.” Ebi Julius, who works with Izonibe Micro Finance Bank said: “All of us started here in 2006.

Although all of us tried to hustle by Ourselves, we can’t depend on the government alone. Even our wives don’t depend on government. Any government that remembers us, we accept it because during election period, they will come and promise us all manner of things but time to fulfil the promise, you will not see anybody.

“So, we have kept on living except the Federal Government will remember us. They have been doing it. For me, I don’t believe in state government. I now work at Izonibe Microfinance Bank as a security man. “My people should believe in God. This job that I got is not from a human being. It was from God. Before I got this job, there was a man of God that met me on the road. I was the one that even stopped the vehicle because I walked under the sun throughout that day. “I begged the driver to help me and drop me at Cameroun camp.

He has already passed but he reversed back and he picked me. When he picked me, he followed me down here and dropped me. He asked me what kind of job do I do. I told him that I was jobless. The only thing I know how to do is to drive a car.

If I get the opportunity for somebody to take me as a driver, I will be very happy. He promised me that he was going to surprise me. “One early morning, I received a call from him that he wants to help me. He told me to come work with him at Izonibe Microfinance Bank. I advise my fellow youths to be always prayerful. Let them continue to endure for God’s time to unfold.” Also the women leader of the camp, Rose James, said: “As we are staying here, we are suffering too much. I’m the women leader but even common phone, I don’t have. Foam I don’t have. Look at my house.

When rain falls, if you press the woods, they are almost rotten. Water is coming from under the wooden house. If rain starts now, I will not rest till the rain goes. “All our houses are leaking. We are suffering but we are looking for somebody that will come and help us. We have not seen anything from the government. We don’t have any health centre. We need hospital. We need school. We need accommodation. Many of us are suffering. “What we are eating, people used to help us. We are asking government for loans so that we can start small business. Our private school has fallen. All the chairs have spoilt. The children, when they go to the School, they sit on ordinary ground.” Tarebi Okus Omolo, a 24-year-old young man from Ekeremor Local Government Area, said: “We all grew up in Cameroon.

I can’t trace my family at Ekeremor. Since we came back, they just dumped us here. Nobody cares about us. “If election comes, they will come and carry us to go and work for them. This last election, Gloria Diri came and promised our youths.

I even showed her my voter’s card. I even asked her what she will do for us if the husband becomes the governor, if we vote for him. She said that they will give us jobs. “Those that are ready to go school that they will give us scholarship. Since then, we have not seen Gloria Diri.

The only private school here has even scattered. They even promised to turn it to block house but we didn’t see anybody again. Even the scholarship, they didn’t give us again. “The government should give us scholarship to higher institution. We are no too small or too big to go to university. Our mates outside used to abuse us that we are touts. That we don’t have graduates. In my Ekeremor now, if I don’t have certificate I can’t contest for anything. Let them put a polling unit here for us. “We used to go to Famgbe to vote and after that, Famgbe people will tell us that we are not part of them. If they put a polling unit here, we will not go to Famgbe. The last election, I nearly died at Nembe.

“They came here and promised to giveN5,000. I said let me collect that one to feed myself and my son. My dad that brought me to Nigeria died here and left me. No one to pull me through and I have a son. Things are so difficult. No job.” But for Mama Agnes Karuna, all hopes are not lost and she has moved on as she said: “I massage people. My father was doing it and I learnt from him. I was ashamed all these while but when my father died, I decided to try it. “I knew the work but I didn’t do it till I got to 65 years because I was ashamed. I was fishing at Cameroon. I massage. I also give herbs. If a woman’s pregnancy gums, I will massage her so that the baby will become normal.”

