Bayelsa bans indecent dressing by N’Delta varsity students

The Bayelsa State government has finally endorsed the prohibition of indecent and indiscriminate dressing by the students of Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island. The government therefore directed all faculties in the university to enforce their respective dress codes and other regulations as spelt out in the 2015 students’ handbook.

Speaking yesterday during a mediatory meeting at the instance of the Bayelsa State government between the Governing Council of the Niger Delta University (NDU), students’ representatives and other stakeholders, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the students would pay 70 per cent of their school fees at the beginning of every semester. A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, also added that the remaining 30 per cent was to be paid before the commencement of second semester’s exams, while year one students were required to make full payment of all fees to enable them to have their matriculation numbers

