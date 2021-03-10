Metro & Crime

Bayelsa bans open grazing

Bayelsa State government on Wednesday enacted a law prohibiting open grazing of livestock in the state as armed herders will now be arrested.
The law, ‘Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021’, was signed into law by Governor Douye Diri on Monday at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Yenagoa.
Governor Diri said the essence of the law is to ensure harmonious living between cattle dealers and other inhabitants of the state and to forestall the violent clashes being experienced in other parts of the country.
His words: “Bayelsa State welcomes all and sundry to eke out a living legitimately. The people of Bayelsa want to have a mutual and harmonious relationship with non-natives and natives. The essence of the law is to avert and forestall any clash between herdsmen, farmers, natives and non-natives as experienced in some states.”
The law, according to him, stipulates that any herdsman found with arms, whether licenced or not, should be arrested.
In his remarks, Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abraham Ingobere, while presenting the bills for the governor’s assent, said the Livestock Regulation Bill was to prevent clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

