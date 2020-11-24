Bayelsa bemoans drop in Federal Allocation

The Edo State chapters of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in conjunction with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have called on the state and Federal Government to tackle the rising cases of insecurity confronting the state.

At a press conference addressed yesterday at the Doctors House in Benin, the state capital, the state Chairman of NMA, Dr. Omokhua Harrison, who spoke on behalf of the associations, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to ensure that security and save the people of the state from the activities of hoodlums.

He said: “The NMA and NBA also call on the Chief Security Officer of the state and the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki to save the people of the state from further agony by doing the needful to improve the security architecture of the state.

“We commend your efforts so far at curbing the menace thus far but a lot still needs to be done in this regard as it appears these efforts have not yielded the much desired results.

Suffice us to state here that apart from armed robbery, cultism and killing of innocent people, kidnapping has also increased rapidly. “No fewer than seven people are being kidnapped daily along Benin-Auchi Road.

One would have expected that having barely recovered from the fear and psychological torture occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the people are still counting their losses caused by the pandemic, Edo people should at least be allowed to sleep in peace.”

“What we are witnessing now in the state is totally incomprehensible. We live in perpetual fear due to the incessant attacks unleashed on people’s lives and properties by the hoodlum.”

According to Omokhua, the clearing of the bushes of about 50 meters from the road on both sides as was done along the Benin-Ore axis should also be carried out on troublesome spots on the Benin-Auchi axis.

He said that the Edo State branches of NMA and NBA would continue to lead the advocacy for better life for Edo people, saying that the associations were convinced that Governor Obaseki would continue to do the needful by protecting the lives and properties of the people through effective state policing to tackle crime in the state. Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of NBA, Ogaga Emoghwanre insisted that the deployment of the joint security task force was not sufficient, saying:

“There is a deployment to Upper Sokponba and some around Ehor, but we do not have anything like that in Auchi, Ekpoma, Igueben, Okada,Iguobazuwa and other areas within the state. What they have deployed is about one per cent. Five Mopol Units have been sent to Edo State by the Inspector General of Police and I tell you that we are not seeing them

