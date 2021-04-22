Bayelsa bemoans politicisation of security issues

The Bayelsa State Government has expressed displeasure over what it described as politicisation of security issues in the state since 2015 by some people, who claim to be connected to higher authorities in the country. This was as the state government said that there had been serious politicisation of security issues since 2015 in this state.

But, however, it stated that the government that has exclusive control over security of lives and property had refused to rise to the challenge of insecurity in the name of politics. While speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a meeting with the traditional rulers, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo lamented that they had nurtured, fed and grown monsters, but assured the people that things were changing gradually. He promised that the issue of insecurity would be tackled by the government within the confines of the laws, and that the state would be too hot for criminals. The deputy governor, therefore, hinted that the governmentwouldsoonre- launch its security outfit, codenamed “Operation Doo-Akpo” in order to complement the efforts of other security agencies in the maintenance of law and order in the state.

