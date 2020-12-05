Politics

Bayelsa by-election: Dickson commends electoral officers, security agencies

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Henry Seriake Dickson, has commended the electoral officers and security agencies for the impressive level of conduct of the by-election and urged them to sustain their vigilance until a winner is returned at the end of the exercise.
Speaking after voting at his country home of Toru-Orua, the former governor, who voted in company of his wife, Rachael, said that preliminary reports indicated an impressive turnout of voters.
He stressed that it was his expectation that the displayed level of professionalism is sustained to prevent people with dubious intent to distort the process.
He said: “As I voted this morning at my polling unit at Toru-Orua, I was glad to see that voter turn out was impressive and from available preliminary reports from other units and wards, there is indication of a massive and impressive turnout.
“I want to thank the officials of the electoral body for their professionalism and we hope and expect that this level of conduct is sustained to the very end culminating in a return.
“Every election is in stages. Voters will come out en mass, get accredited and vote and after that, other processes also continue up to the declaration.
“I thank the security agencies for their vigilance so far. Once again, I expect that this level of professionalism is sustained throughout the process because very often during collation, people try to do funny things and so on.”
He thanked the people of the Senatorial district for the sustained support for him all through his years as a former Member of the House of Reps and as governor for eight years.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

EKEDC to customers: We’ll improve on complaints

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has urged customers within the network to record conversation with any indiscipline member of staff and send to the company’s whistle blowing line for action. Recall that some customers of the company had complained over irregular power supply, outrageous billing and issue of prepaid meters during the […]
Politics

Ondo 2020: Olafeso congratulates Jegede, charges PDP on equity, fairness

Posted on Author Reporter

  Immediate past National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West and a gubernatorial aspirant in the Ondo State governorship primaries, Dr. Eddy Olafeso has congratulated winner of the primaries, Barr. Eyitayo Jegede. Olafeso, who polled 175 votes behind Hon. Agboola Ajayi’s 657 and the eventual winner, Jegede scored 888, expressed […]
Politics

#EndSARS and Nigeria’s rough edges

Posted on Author write BIYI ADEGOROYE and KENNETH OFOMA

One of the aftermaths of the #EndSARS protests is stocking taking and healing the wounds across all sections of the country, write BIYI ADEGOROYE and KENNETH OFOMA   Sometimes, a nation goes through a rough weather and Nigeria seems to have entered into another phase of such.   Today, the nation grapples with the post-#EndSARS […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: