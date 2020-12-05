Bayelsa by-election: Dickson commends electoral officers, security agencies

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Henry Seriake Dickson, has commended the electoral officers and security agencies for the impressive level of conduct of the by-election and urged them to sustain their vigilance until a winner is returned at the end of the exercise.

Speaking after voting at his country home of Toru-Orua, the former governor, who voted in company of his wife, Rachael, said that preliminary reports indicated an impressive turnout of voters.

He stressed that it was his expectation that the displayed level of professionalism is sustained to prevent people with dubious intent to distort the process.

He said: “As I voted this morning at my polling unit at Toru-Orua, I was glad to see that voter turn out was impressive and from available preliminary reports from other units and wards, there is indication of a massive and impressive turnout.

“I want to thank the officials of the electoral body for their professionalism and we hope and expect that this level of conduct is sustained to the very end culminating in a return.

“Every election is in stages. Voters will come out en mass, get accredited and vote and after that, other processes also continue up to the declaration.

“I thank the security agencies for their vigilance so far. Once again, I expect that this level of professionalism is sustained throughout the process because very often during collation, people try to do funny things and so on.”

He thanked the people of the Senatorial district for the sustained support for him all through his years as a former Member of the House of Reps and as governor for eight years.

