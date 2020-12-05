Politics

Bayelsa by-elections: 3 policemen drown in Southern Ijaw River

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Three yet to be identified personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have reportedly drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State
It was learnt that the incident occurred on the eve of Saturday’s Senatorial by-election holding across two districts in the state.
The deceased policemen were said to be on their way to the place of assignment when their boat capsized
The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the boat capsized on their way to Oporoma, Headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.
He said they were yet to ascertain the number of Police officers involved.

