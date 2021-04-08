Bayelsa Cabinet commiserates with deputy gov, Wife

The Bayelsa State Executive Council at its 30th meeting yesterday observed a minute of silence in sympathy with the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, over the demise of his wife’s mother, Madam Eunice Eberechukwu Tasie. Madam Tasie, who died on February 3, at the age of 71, will be interred on April 10, at Ibaa Town in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. Governor Douye Diri, at the meeting, urged the cabinet members to join his deputy in paying their last respect to the deceased. The governor in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, also condoled with Mrs. Ewhrudjakpo and her family. He said Madam Tasie would be fondly remembered as a devoted member of the Anglican Communion, who impacted her community in many positive ways.
Related Articles
CSO seeks FG’s investigation into alleged N2.5bn CRBDA
A Civil Society Organisation, Vanguard for Transparency and Good Governance, has called on the Federal Government to constitute a panel of inquiry into the alleged N2.5 billion fraud uncovered at Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) about nine months ago. The allegations, which were stated in a report released by governing council of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ASUU: Future of Nigerian youths under threat
Disturbed over the killings of the #EndSARS protesters and the deplorable living conditions in the country, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has raised concerns that the future of Nigerian youths was under threat. A statement signed by ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi and made available to journalists on yesterday in Abuja, condemned […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Alfred Olajide emerges Coca-Cola Nigeria new managing director
The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Alfred Olajide as its new Vice President and Managing Director for its Nigeria Operations following a reorganisation of The Coca-Cola Company’s global leadership structure. According to a statement announcing the new managing director, Alfred Olajide is replacing Yebeltal Getachew, whose tenure ended December 31st, 2020. Alfred Olajide brings […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)