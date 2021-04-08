Bayelsa Cabinet commiserates with deputy gov, Wife

The Bayelsa State Executive Council at its 30th meeting yesterday observed a minute of silence in sympathy with the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, over the demise of his wife’s mother, Madam Eunice Eberechukwu Tasie. Madam Tasie, who died on February 3, at the age of 71, will be interred on April 10, at Ibaa Town in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. Governor Douye Diri, at the meeting, urged the cabinet members to join his deputy in paying their last respect to the deceased. The governor in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, also condoled with Mrs. Ewhrudjakpo and her family. He said Madam Tasie would be fondly remembered as a devoted member of the Anglican Communion, who impacted her community in many positive ways.

Like this: Like Loading...