Bayelsa Cabinet list ready next week – Diri

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Friday disclosed that his cabinet nominees would be known next week.

Senator Diri gave the hint during his first meeting with the state council of traditional rulers, which held at their secretariat in Yenagoa.

The governor was quoted by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, as saying that he was mindful of the expectation of the people concerning the constitution of his cabinet but, however, sought their patience and understanding.

His words: “Since I was sworn in as governor, I have not met with our traditional rulers as a council. So I’m happy to be here today.

“Now that we have dispensed with most of the litigations, let me inform our royal fathers that I am ready to constitute my cabinet from next week.”

He, however, urged them to work closely with his administration in promoting peace and stability in their communities, describing them as community leaders closest to the people.

The governor, who said he just held a Security Council meeting over some cult killings, enjoined royal fathers to reside in their domains in order to check the activities of their subjects

He also charged them to remain apolitical in the administration of their kingdoms.

Senator Diri equally spoke about the dearth of federal infrastructure in the state as well as the building of an oil museum in Oloibiri, where oil was first explored in Nigeria.

He called on the Federal Government to bring about tangible infrastructure development that would impact the lives of the people.

Diri maintained that though he welcomes the oil museum and research centre at Oloibiri community in Ogbia Local Government Area, he wondered why even communities hosting oil facilities lack access roads.

